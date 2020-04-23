Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.25.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$29.02. 324,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.97. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$438.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

