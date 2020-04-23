Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

