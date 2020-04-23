Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $279.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,420,484. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

