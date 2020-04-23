Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $174.09. 3,049,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,451,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

