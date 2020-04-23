NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, QBTC and CoinBene. NULS has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.02674416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,908,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,831,837 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

