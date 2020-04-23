Numeraire (NMR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Numeraire has a market cap of $53.53 million and $1.19 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $22.11 or 0.00296209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,420,789 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.