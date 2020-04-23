Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nutrien from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 1,382,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,155. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

