Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 224,029 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Entercom Communications worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 233,206 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,944.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:ETM opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

