Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,940 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Trupanion worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,585,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,853,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Trupanion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 747,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.00 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

