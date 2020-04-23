Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,027 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Forty Seven worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Forty Seven by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $60.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

FTSV stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. Forty Seven Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forty Seven news, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $183,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,960,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,601 shares of company stock worth $30,609,233. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

