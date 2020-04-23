Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 367,856 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Antares Pharma worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $435.42 million, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Research analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

