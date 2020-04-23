Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMTC. TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.90. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.