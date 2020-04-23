Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 23,475 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,502,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after buying an additional 210,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 505,128 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $651.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

