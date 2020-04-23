Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,931 shares of the software’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Altair Engineering worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Guggenheim cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,477. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

