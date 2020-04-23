Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 209,061 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of AVX worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AVX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AVX in the 4th quarter worth about $22,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AVX by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 552,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AVX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AVX by 1,606.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 603,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Kyocera bought 31,763,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $687,997,215.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVX opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. AVX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

