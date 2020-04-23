Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Switch worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,430. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 215.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

