Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Wesco Aircraft worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 225,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,620,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 165,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wesco Aircraft Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.