Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Revance Therapeutics worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 836,900 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 524,707 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

