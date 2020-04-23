Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,263 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Intelsat worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intelsat by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth $4,207,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. Intelsat SA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on I. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding I? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.