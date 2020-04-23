Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.78% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 222,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,450.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 462,590 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

