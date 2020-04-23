Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of PJT Partners worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. PJT Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

