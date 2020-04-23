Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,221 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $692.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.