Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Franklin Financial Network worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE FSB opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

