Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $10,066,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.07. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $591.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

