Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $229,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 2,931.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after buying an additional 873,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

