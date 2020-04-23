Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 253,016 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Palomar worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $547,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at $17,592,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,576,050.

