Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.85. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.25.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.75. 6,786,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,000.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.