NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $284.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,541,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,936. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.18. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

