NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $284.01. 10,541,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,785,936. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

