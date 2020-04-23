NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share.

NVR stock traded down $101.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,746.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,071.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,889.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,558.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,749.00.

In other NVR news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

