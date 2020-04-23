Oasis Petroleum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 11,684 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 2,336 call options.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 139,042,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,950,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

