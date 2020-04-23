Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given a C$0.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) received a C$0.50 price target from analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OBE traded down C$975,794.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.29. 68,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,606. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($7.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -2.2599999 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

