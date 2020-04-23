Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $284.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,936. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

