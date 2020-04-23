Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $165.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

