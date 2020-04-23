Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after buying an additional 187,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $102,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,250. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

