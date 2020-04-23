Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $303,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,677. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

