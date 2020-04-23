Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. Truefg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,406,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 725,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 380,720 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

