Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 97,433 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1,804.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 5.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 213.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.38. 365,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,169. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46.

