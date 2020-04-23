Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after buying an additional 2,359,969 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.24. 1,868,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,556. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

