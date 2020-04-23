Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 8,690 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,994,000 after buying an additional 144,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,655,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,601,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,374,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.70. 1,092,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,264. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

