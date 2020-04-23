Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OXY. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 28,302,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,994,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.