OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.70.

TSE OGC traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.19. 3,313,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,101. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

