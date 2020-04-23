OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $292.90 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00065386 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market capitalization of $292.90 million and approximately $130.64 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.04432383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

