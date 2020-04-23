Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $11.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,706. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average is $183.83. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $151.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $136.67 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $181.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

