Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 3,501,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Republic International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $255,108. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

