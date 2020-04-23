OmiseGO Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $86.45 million and $97.75 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008177 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Poloniex, Braziliex and Independent Reserve.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, BitMart, Bithumb, Braziliex, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Binance, IDCM, Hotbit, Zebpay, CoinEx, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Koinex, Tokenomy, Bit-Z, BitForex, Fatbtc, Ovis, Crex24, Poloniex, Coinrail, AirSwap, CoinBene, Upbit, Exmo, DDEX, COSS, IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX, FCoin, Cobinhood, Coinnest, BigONE, Independent Reserve, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, HitBTC, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Iquant, Neraex, Tidex, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Coinone, Ethfinex, B2BX, Radar Relay, BitBay, Liqui, OTCBTC, TDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.