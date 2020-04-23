On Deck Capital (ONDK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect On Deck Capital to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. On Deck Capital has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect On Deck Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

ONDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

