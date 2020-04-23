ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 2,971,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,851,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $273,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 567,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

