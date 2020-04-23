Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Onespan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Onespan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $643.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.