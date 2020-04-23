Ontology Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005807 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns and Koinex. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $287.60 million and approximately $106.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 656,746,573 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, Koinex, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io, BitMart, Indodax, Huobi, Bibox, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

